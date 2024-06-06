Hawick's Jae Linton celebrating team-mate Connor Sutherland scoring a try during the Greens' 32-29 Scottish cup final victory over Edinburgh Academical at the capital's Murrayfield Stadium at the end of April 27 (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

2024/25’s Scottish Premiership fixture list is out today, June 6, and next rugby season’s opening weekend at the end of August will bring with it a re-run of this year’s Scottish cup final between Hawick and Edinburgh Academical but with a switch of venue.

The Greens won that final 32-29 at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at the end of April to claim that trophy for the fourth time and they’ll be hoping for further success in the capital, though at Raeburn Place, come Saturday, August 31.

Hawick, with Matty Douglas as head coach at the time, won the equivalent league fixture last season by 20-15 in September before going on to beat Accies 26-16 at home in November.

That was their second league double against the Edinburgh outfit on the bounce as the Borderers – last season’s table-toppers, with 77 points from 18 fixtures, but denied a second title on the trot by a 26-24 play-off final loss to Currie Chieftains at the start of May – also got the better of them by 41-0 at home in December 2022 and 13-12 away that September, though they enjoyed mixed fortunes against them the season before, winning 24-22 at home in December 2021 after losing 42-29 on the road three months prior.

Selkirk – second from bottom of the table at the end of last season, on 35 points – also begin their next top-flight campaign on the road, away to Marr, second-place finishers on 71.

The region’s two other representatives in the premiership start next season at home, however.

Kelso, fourth-place finishers last time round, host Watsonians, back in the top flight after five years away following the impending scrapping of the Fosroc Super Series.

Melrose, also granted premiership status ahead of their semi-professional Southern Knights franchise being wound up this weekend, are at home to Heriot’s Blues.

Kelso last played Watsonians in Scottish National League Division 1, beating them 25-13 away in March 2023 and 31-15 at home at Poynder Park in November 2022 on their way to promotion as champions.

Melrose haven’t played Heriot’s club side since 2019, though their semi-pro franchises have played each other in the interim, their most recent meeting, at the end of last month, yielding a 31-17 home win for the Edinburgh ourfit in the final Fosroc Super Series Sprint.

Heriot’s also won their last premiership game, by 26-21 away at the Greenyards in January 2019, after the two sides drew 17-17 at the capital’s Goldenacre playing fields in October 2018.

Round two of next season’s 12-team premiership – on Saturday, Septmember 7, brings home games for Hawick and Selkirk, versus Marr and Glasgow Hawks respectively, and away-days for Kelso and Melrose, at Musselburgh and Currie.

Next season’s first Borders derby arrives the Saturday after, September 14, and it sees Kelso hosting Selkirk.

The Souters won last season’s equivalent fixture by 21-19 in October but lost the reverse one at home at Philiphaugh by 27-0 in December.

Next term’s next derby follows on Saturday, September 28, and it’s a trip to Melrose for Selkirk.

The first double derby day of next season is Saturday, October 12, with Hawick hosting Selkirk and Melrose at home to Kelso.

As things stand and cancellations allowing, the last day of the regular part of next season will be Saturday, March 22, and its fixture card also includes a derby, Melrose hosting Hawick, plus home games for Kelso against Currie and Selkirk against Musselburgh.

All those fixtures are listed as 3pm kick-offs.

A full fixture list can be found at https://fixtures.scottishrugby.org/club-rugby/2024-2025/3532