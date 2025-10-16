Hawick lock Toby Overson one of first to benefit from bursary scheme in memory of late rugby commentator Bill McLaren

Lock Toby Overson making a tackle during Hawick’s 21-21 draw at home to Heriot’s in September (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

A member of late Borders rugby commentator Bill McLaren’s home-town team is among the first players to be given grants from a new bursary scheme set up in his memory.

The Hawick-based Bill McLaren Foundation launched that bursary initiative in May and they’ve now named the first ten players set to benefit, including new Greens recruit Toby Overson.

Second-rower Overson, formerly of Norfolk’s North Walsham Vikings, is one of five male players set to share a £30,000 payout with five female opposite numbers.

His male peers are Watsonians back-row and scrum-half Harry Jackaman and Adam McKenzie, Glasgow Hawks tighthead prop Max Morrison and Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians second-row Daniel Shellard.

The handful of female players being given handouts are Stirling County back-row and second-row Gemma Thomson and Ellie Williamson, Hillhead Jordanhill centre Millie Warren, Edinburgh full-back Nicole Marlow and Heriot’s front-row Faye Sutherland.

The foundation, set up as a tribute to McLaren in 2010 following his death at the age of 86 in January that year, initially intended to assist up to eight beneficiaries a season identified as prospects for the future by the Scottish Rugby Union’s national talent pathways by helping free up time they might otherwise have to spend working to devote to developing their rugby skills but has since increased that cohort into double figures.

SRU national talent pathway lead Kenny Murray said: “We are excited that, with financial support from the Bill McLaren Foundation bursary scheme, those selected to receive funding will have the ability to focus even more of their attention on rugby and progress accordingly.”

Former Scotland scrum-half Alan Lawson, one of McLaren’s sons-in-law, is glad to see the scheme pitching in to help foster up-and-coming talent, saying: “One of the three main objectives of the Bill McLaren Foundation is to encourage and provide sporting opportunities for young people and hopefully this bursary will help these young rugby players realise their potential.

Lock Toby Overson, far right, in action during Hawick’s 21-21 draw at home to Heriot’s in September (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

“We are delighted to provide this support and look forward to following their progress.”

6ft 8in-tall Overson started for the Greens in the No 5 lock’s shirt for their 21-21 draw at home to Heriot’s in September, playing for the full 80 minutes-plus, and was named on their bench against GHA and Kelso in August, Selkirk in September and Currie Chieftains last Friday.