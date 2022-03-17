Hawick Harlequins set to make comeback after year out

Hawick Harlequins in action against Edinburgh's Portobello back in 2019 (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Harlequins had been set to compete in Tennent’s East Region League Division 1 this season but opted instead to pull out last August following the departure of previous head coach Graham Hogg.

Now, though, they are all set to return two tiers down under new head coach Brian Renwick in Tennent’s East Region League Division 3 for the 2022-23 campaign, subject to Scottish Rugby Union approval.

“It was a really difficult decision to pull out of the league last year because the club have a great history going back over 80 years, but we thought it was the right thing to do at the time,” said club president Archie Renwick, no relation.

Hawick Harlequins playing against Linlithgow in 2019 (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“We were struggling to get a coach last summer, and a lot of the boys were unsure how Covid would play out during the season because we only had a squad of 12 at the time.

"Although they were fully committed, we didn’t want to go in and cancel every game due to a shortage of players because of Covid. That wouldn’t have been very fair.

“Numbers had even been dwindling a wee bit the season before, but we still had a good lot of older players among a squad of about 22.

“Although a lot of them couldn’t play every week, we still had a high finish in the league.

“Now we have decided to come back for next season as we have a coach and a lot of the boys have been expressing their wish to make a comeback to playing.

“A lot of the committee did a lot of hard work over the last couple of months getting the players back.

“A lot of the players have been playing for Hawick Force and up at Langholm anyway so they have kept fit.

“We have a squad of about 26 and that’s just from our own past players.

“Some of the youths have also expressed an interest to play for us, so hopefully we might have about 30 by the time the season starts.”

Hogg has been replaced by ex-Hawick captain Renwick, also a former player for South of Scotland.

The 55-year-old’s previous experience of coaching includes stints at Hawick, Jed-Forest and Grangemouth Stags.