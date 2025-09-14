First win of new rugby season for Jed-Forest v Boroughmuir

Only two points separated the two sides come the final whistle but that was enough to get the hosts at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park off the mark at the third time of asking.

Saturday’s 30-28 victory leaves head coach Michael Harshaw’s side sitting eighth in the table, on five points from three fixtures, ahead of a Borders derby away to Gala this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Netherdale at 3pm.

Jed’s three tries were scored by replacement lock Clark Skeldon on 35 minutes, full-back Lewis Young on 47 and openside flanker Finn Scott on 58, with the No 7 adding three conversions and three penalties on eight, 52 and 73.

Touching down with tries for their visitors were Sam Webster on 18 minutes, Nathan Smith on 21, Cameron Arthur on 80 and Tony Francombe right at the death, with Iain Martin converting all four.

Head coach Ewen Robbie’s Gala’s wait for their first win of the season continues after a 59-34 defeat away to Musselburgh at the weekend, leaving them bottom of the table on one point from three matches.

The Maroons’ try-scorers in East Lothian included full-back Jack Niven, right-winger Cameron Brydon and left-winger Oisin Beard and they were also awarded a penalty try.

Gala won both of their meetings with Jed last season, by 20-14 at home a year ago and 18-7 away last November.

A division down, head coach Graeme Paterson’s Peebles are also awaiting their first win of the new term after being edged out 29-26 by second-placed Falkirk at home at the Gytes on Saturday, leaving them second from bottom of the leaderboard on four points from three games ahead of a trip up to Fife to take on Kirkcaldy this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Their upcoming hosts are currently two places and two points better off than them, with a game in hand.

The Pees won the last time they visited Beveridge Park, by 24-20 in February 2024, having won the reverse fixture in the Borders too, by 46-17 three months earlier.

Their tries against Falkirk at the weekend, three of them converted, were scored by No 8 Roddy Guiney at the double, hooker Matt Carryer and inside-centre Stevie Hamilton.

