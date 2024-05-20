Ex-Melrose winger Ross McCann has agreed a two-year contract with United Rugby Championship side Edinbutgh (Photo: Edinburgh)

Former Melrose winger Ross McCann is swapping sevens for 15-a-side rugby after this summer’s French Olympics and has agreed a two-year deal with Edinburgh.

The 26-year-old is currently in training for his second Olympics on the bounce after playing for the Great Britain sevens team that finished fourth at Tokyo 2020 three years ago.

Edinburgh-born McCann’s signing follows his debut for the United Rugby Championship side for their 22-17 season-opening victory away to Newport’s Dragons in October after being drafted in as emergency injury cover for Hawick’s Darcy Graham, also playing in their 17-16 win against Johannesburg’s Lions a week later.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then returned to the seven-a-side game with Team GB, competing in six of seven tournaments held so far this season, before being called up for Scotland's 2023 Six Nations squad, again to help cover for Graham after he was sidelined by injury once more.

“It’s a dream come true to sign a permanent deal with Edinburgh,” said McCann.

“I’ve always wanted to play for my home-town club, and now I finally get the chance to do that.

"Edinburgh is home for me. I went to school here and rugby-wise it’s where it all began for me, so to be able to sign here and pull on that Edinburgh jersey in front of my family and friends will be an incredible feeling.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in and show everyone what I can do.“There's a real sense of pride in representing your home-town club and I'm determined to give everything I've got for Edinburgh.

“It’s a special place to play and I’m excited to be a part of it for the next two years.”The capital club’s head coach, Sean Everitt, is glad to have McCann back, saying: “We’re delighted to have brought Ross in on a permanent deal.

“He’s a talented winger who is always looking to get involved in the game and he’s not afraid to take on his opposite number.

“He’s also got a great attitude and is always willing to learn and improve.“We're excited to see what Ross can achieve in an Edinburgh jersey.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience from the sevens circuit and we're confident he can develop into a real asset for the team.”

McCann’s upcoming move will see him reunited with his old Melrose head coach Rob Chrystie, for whom he scored four tries in their 45-12 Scottish cup final win against Stirling County at the capital’s Murrayfield Stadium in 2018 to help pull off a Scottish Premiership and cup double, as the 46-year-old is currently a skills and attack coach at Edinburgh.