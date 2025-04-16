​Early start as Earlston bid for Scottish rugby’s national bowl

Earlston players celebrating after their 31-7 east bowl final win against Edinburgh Northern in the capital in February (Photo: Eilidh Dickson)

Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 champions ​Earlston will be first on the bill at this year’s Scottish rugby silver Saturday, being held this weekend in Edinburgh.

​They play Highlanders Lochaber at the capital’s Hive Stadium at 10am for 2025’s men’s national bowl to get proceedings under way, with six further finals to follow.

Earlston booked their place in this year’s final with a 30-22 last-four win at home to Clackmannanshire's Hillfoots at the end of March.

Arnold Clark West Region League Division 3 table-toppers Lochaber were also in semi-final action that same day, beating Aberdeenshire’s Banff 22-10 away to earn their upcoming outing to Edinburgh.

Earlston and Lochaber got to those semis by winning this year's east and west bowls respectively in mid-February, both away, the former beating Edinburgh Northern by 31-7 and the latter seeing off Dumfries and Galloway’s Moffat by 29-20.

Saturday’s other finals include one for this year’s controversial incarnation of the Scottish cup, being contested by Arnold Clark National League Division 1’s Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians and Glasgow Academicals at Murrayfield Stadium at 3.30pm.

This year’s competition has come in for criticism after attracting only seven entries, prompting calls for it to be scrapped, with the sole one from the Borders, Gala, pulling out ahead of a scheduled quarter-final away to Heriot’s last month.

All-day tickets cost £10 in advance and £15 on the day for adults aged up to 59, with over-60s getting in for £5 or £10 and under-18s for £5. For details, go to https://scottishrugby.org/silver-saturday