​Earlston tighten hold on top spot in rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 with derby win v Hawick Linden

Earlston beating Hawick Linden 33-10 at home on Saturday (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

​Earlston have tightened their grip on top spot in rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 by beating second-placed Hawick Linden 33-10 at home at the Haugh on Saturday.

​That sixth bonus-point win in as many fixtures widens the gap between them and Linden to six points, the table-toppers being on 30 and their hitherto-undefeated visitors on 24, also from six fixtures.

Earlston’s try-scorers were Dylan Riddell, Calum McNeil, Craig Bruce, captain Ali Cessford and Sam Craig, with Matthew Gaston converting all but one of them.

The reverse fixture in Hawick will be on what’s scheduled to be the last day of the season – Saturday, March 1.

Duns remain third after beating basement side Inverleith by 59-14 away at the weekend and Gala YM are still second from bottom following a 61-12 loss on the road at fifth-placed Lismore.

The Dingers are now on 16 points from six fixtures and their Galashiels rivals on two from five.

All four Borders teams in the division now take a two-week break, resuming their seasons on Saturday, November 23.

That return to action will see Earlston hosting a Borders derby against Gala, Duns at home to sixth-placed Edinburgh University Medics and Linden away to fourth-placed Edinburgh Northern, all three of those games being 2pm kick-offs.

The reverse fixtures on this season’s opening day back at the start of September yielded a 103-25 win for Earlston in Gala, a 22-0 win on the road for Duns and a 45-21 home victory for Linden at Volunteer Park.