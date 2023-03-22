News you can trust since 1855
Draw made for 2023’s Melrose Sevens

Edinburgh opposition await four of the Borders sides taking part in this year’s Melrose Sevens, taking place on Saturday, April 8.

By Darin Hutson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:35 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 13:38 GMT
Donald Crawford on the ball for Melrose at their sevens last year (Pic: Bill McBurnie)
The draw has now been made for this year’s 1883 Centenary Cup men’s competition and its first round, from 11am to 1.06pm, sees Kelso up against Boroughmuir to kick off proceedings at the Greenyards, Jed-Forest taking on Edinburgh Academical next, Gala playing Watsonians after that and Hawick facing off against Heriot’s later on.

The two others Borders sides taking part in the first round, Selkirk and Peebles, will be up against Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians and Stirling respectively.

The two other first-round ties are Marr v Currie and Ayr v Stunts.

Hosts Melrose enter at the second-round stage, playing either Kelso or Boroughmuir, as do invitational sides including the British Army team that won last year.

The other sides joining in at the second-round stage are Speranza 22, London Scottish, Monaco Impis, Samurai, Lions Rugby 7s and Wild Dogs.

Tournament director Phil Morris said: “It’s a really good-looking draw for this year’s Melrose Sevens, with some exciting clashes from the very first game, and we are anticipating a very high standard of rugby this year.

“We know our knowledgeable Greenyards fans are going to enjoy a fabulous day of high-quality rugby sevens.”

For ticket details, go to www.melrose7s.co.uk

Melrose were the most successful Borders side at last year’s Greenyard sevens, making it to the semi-finals.

Jed-Forest made it to the quarter-finals and Gala and Selkirk to the second round.

Hawick, Kelso and Peebles all went out after first-round defeats.

