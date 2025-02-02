Debuts for Borderers Nairn Moncrieff and Ross Wolfenden as Scotland get off to losing start in rugby’s 2025 Under-20 Six Nations v Italy
Hawick’s Patterson was first on, replacing Noah Cowan at scrum-half on 49 minutes, with Gala’s Moncrieff and Peebles Wolfenden, both making their under-20 debuts, following him onto the pitch at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on 64 minutes and 76 respectively, taking over from left-winger Fergus Watson and fly-half Matthew Urwin.
Patterson, Moncrieff and Wolfenden, all academy players at United Rugby Championship side Edinburgh, are the only Borderers in Murray’s 34-strong squad for the tournament.
The hosts’ tries were scored by openside flanker Billy Allen and replacement blindside flanker Oliver Duncan and Italy’s by Federico Zanandrea, Niccolo Beni and Edoardo Todaro, with Roberto Fasti converting two and also kicking a penalty.
Murray, 51, was disappointed to get off to a losing start as he bids to bounce back from a whitewash last time round and only winning one game out of five in 2023, blaming inaccuracy for his team’s undoing.
“It was pretty frustrating,” he told BBC Sport afterwards.
“We just weren’t clinical enough with our set-piece. The first two or three phases after set-pieces we weren’t really clinical enough and in the contact area we were poor at times.
“Our ball-carrying lacked the intent it needs to have at this level and our work on the ground at times put us under pressure and Italy took advantage of that. We’ve got to put in much better work on the ground when we’re presenting the ball.”
Next up for Scotland’s under-20s is a further home fixture at the capital’s Hive Stadium, against Ireland this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 7.45pm, and Murray is expecting another testing time for his team.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” he said ahead of naming his match-day squad this Thursday. “They’re obviously very good at this level and have been for a number of years.
“We’ve just got to bounce back. We’ve got to work on areas of our game that we need to improve on and get ready to go against Ireland next Saturday night.”
That’s followed by a trip to Newcastle’s Kingston Park to take on England on Friday, February 21, at 7.15pm; a home game versus Wales on Friday, March 7, at 7.15pm; and an away-day in Paris against France on Friday, March 14, at the same time.
