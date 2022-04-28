Column: Jed-Forest looking like sevens kings in the making

Jed-Forest players celebrating at Langholm Sevens on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

They were always going to reach the semi-finals from a pool with the hosts and an invitational side made up mainly of lower-league opposition. Kelso competed well for the first half of their semi before Jed blew them away, and Melrose were dispatched with relative ease in the final.

That win moves Jed onto 33 points, five more then Melrose and 11 more than third-placed Selkirk. It’s hard to see anyone other than the top two picking up the Kings of the 7s crown.

The Young twins look back to their electric best. Gregor ran in seven tries at Langholm, and both he and Lewis look like they can score at will. Finlay Scott and Dom Buckley both provide workrate and ability, and new recruit Lewis Walker looks a handy acquisition. Gary Munro drops kick-offs on a sixpence and players like Rory Marshall, Elliot Stewart and Robbie Yourston don’t just make up the numbers.

Factor in coaches with the sevens nous of Ross Goodfellow and Darren Gillespie, and you’re onto a good thing.

Kelso will have other ideas at their own tournament this weekend, and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of squad Melrose finalists Samurai turn up with. Currie might also go well.