Capital gain away to Edinburgh Accies takes Selkirk to within one point of top four in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership

​Head coach Gordon Henderson’s fifth-placed Souters, like the region’s three other representatives in the top flight, remain as they were in the table but, with 42 points from 14 fixtures, they now trail fourth-placed Currie Chieftains by only a single point.

Sixth-placed Melrose, level on 37 points with Selkirk at kick-off, have fallen two behind them, on 40 from 15 games, after being held to a 33-all draw at home to Glasgow Hawks at the weekend.

Seventh-placed Hawick have closed the gap on the Greenyards outfit from seven points to five thanks to a 31-5 win at home to basement side Musselburgh at Mansfield Park.

Co-head coaches Nikki Walker and Bruce McNeil’s Kelso were handed a 66-7 hiding away to table-toppers Ayr, leaving them third from bottom, on 26 points from 15 matches, but they’re still within a point of escaping the relegation zone courtesy of ninth-placed Accies’ loss at home to Selkirk.

The premiership’s next set of fixture cards include Borders derbies at the double on Saturday, February 8, with the Souters hosting head coach Graham Hogg’s Greens at Philiphaugh and Kelso at home to co-gaffers Scott Wight and Iain Chisholm’s Melrose at Poynder Park, both 3pm kick-offs.

Selkirk’s try-scorers at the capital’s Raeburn Place on Saturday were lock Andrew McColm, inside-centre Brodie Allan, replacements Blake Cullen and Liam Cassidy, right-winger Ben Pickles and hooker-turned-blindside flanker Corey Tait, with scrum-half Hugo Alderson adding four conversions and a penalty.

Touching down for head coach Iain Berthinussen’s hosts were Max Wallace and Vincent Hart, with the latter converting both tries.

Visiting tighthead prop Bruce Riddell was delighted to be able to mark his 150th appearance for Selkirk with their eighth win of the season after going in at half-time tied at 14-all, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “It was really good.

“The first half was difficult with the sun where it was and playing into the wind but we then went out and scored all the points in the second half.

“The big thing was that we nilled them in that second half so defensively we came out strong and that just sums up how we are.”

Melrose’s tries, accompanied by a penalty try, were scored by openside flanker Allan Ferrie at the double, inside-centre Evan Davies and full-back Morgan Gabe, with fly-half Luke Townsend converting all three.

Hawks’ try-scorers were Ryan Howie, Ryan Flett, James Couper and ex-Scottish international Scott Steele, with Liam Brims adding two conversions and three penalties.

Home No 10 Townsend was disappointed to have to settle for three points rather than banking four or five, saying: “It was a pretty end-to-end game, with good rugby from both teams trying to throw the ball about.

“It was a tough result. We wanted five points and the boys played well enough for that but not for long enough and our discipline let us down again.”

Scrum-half Gareth Welsh, hooker Fergus Bell, outside-centre Andrew Mitchell, No 8 Connor Sutherland and replacement right-winger Morgan Tait scored Hawick’s tries, three of them converted by full-back Kirk Ford, with Tom Foley registering an unconverted consolation effort for their visitors from East Lothian.

Hawick No 13 Mitchell was glad to see his team bounce back from two defeats on the trot at Heriot’s and Watsonians and get back to winning ways for the first time since November, saying: “We got the five points and there’s not much more you can ask for.

“We knew Musselburgh wouldn’t stop fighting. They’re at the bottom of the league, and when you’re at the bottom, you need to stick in. We knew they wouldn’t give up and they didn’t for the full 80 minutes. They caused us problems but our defensive structure worked and we only conceded one try, so that was a bonus.”

Kelso also had to make do with a single consolation try, touched down by full-back Archie Barbour in South Ayrshire, with right-winger Dwain Patterson converting.

Scoring tries the other way at Millbrae were James Malcolm, Robbie Orr and Rhodri Tanner at the double, plus Blair Macpherson, Jamie Shedden and Caleb Rae, with seven conversions added, four from Chris Hyde and three from Jamie Bova.

Kelso director of rugby Neil Hinnigan is hoping his side will learn lessons from Ayr’s 14th bonus-point win in 15 games, saying: “It was a very tough day at the office at Millbrae.

“We stuck in but injuries started to tell. There was some good stuff in there from Kelso at times.

“It was a very hard day and a lesson in rugby for Kelso but there were some positives in there and hopefully some of the injuries we picked up aren’t too bad moving forward.”

