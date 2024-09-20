Borders sporting legend John Jeffrey kicks World Rugby chairmanship bid into touch
The 65-year-old, vice-chairman of World Rugby since last May, initially looked a dead cert for the job once Sir Bill’s eight-year term of office ends as he was the sole candidate, but three other contenders – Italian Andrea Rinaldo, Australian Brett Robinson and France’s Abdelatif Benazzi – have since expressed interest in taking it on.
The Borderer, capped 40 times between 1984 and 1991, was told this week by the SRU’s custodians’ board, chaired by Lorne Crerar, that they would not back his bid for his sport’s top administrative position, prompting him to withdraw his candidacy.
He’s also stepping down as vice-chairman of the global body and Six Nations president.
It is understood that the board’s refusal to back Jeffrey is down to misgivings over his time as chairman of Scottish Rugby, the operational arm of the organisation, from 2020 until April last year, that term of office being followed by a £10.5m loss last financial year, with a similar shortfall expected at the end of this year.
Jeffrey this week told a press conference: “Very naively, I thought that surely common-sense would prevail and they would say ‘yes, we will support you’, because I have had enough promises from people that if I got that nomination, I was going to win that election.
“Three more people have come into the race, some of them on the back of rumours from Scotland that I did not have support.
“The really disappointing thing is that there is an Italian, an Australian and a French guy in the race. If I was beaten by one of them, I would have accepted it, but to get beaten by my own country is a right kick in the face.
“I didn’t see it coming. Being beaten by my own country is mindblowing to me. I find it hard to fathom.”
Jeffrey added that he reckons the SRU’s refusal to support him will turn out to be self-defeating as it will deny his country a voice at global rugby’s top table, saying: “Scotland had the chance to have somebody as chair of an international federation. They don’t come round very often. You probably have one chance in rugby.
“I had the backing of UK Sport. The SRU have now pulled the rug from our chance to do that.
“Surely we could have put our differences aside for the betterment of Scotland, Scottish rugby, Scottish sport?
“Scottish influence on international rugby will be hugely diminished by us not having somebody there. This is so detrimental.
“I spent so much time building up relationships and now we have a void on international bodies, which we will have, I can guarantee you, for the next ten years.
“It’s not the way I envisaged it ending.
“It is just a real shame because, from a personal point of view, I think I could have made a real difference at World Rugby.”
The SRU have declined to comment as yet.
