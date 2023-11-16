Borders rugby star Darcy Graham targeting December comeback after almost two months out injured

Hawick rugby star Darcy Graham is targeting returning to playing within the next three weeks after almost two months out injured.

Darcy Graham after Scotland's 84-0 Rugby World Cup win against Romania in Lille in France at the end of September (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Edinburgh winger has yet to feature for Edinburgh this United Rugby Championship season, his last game having been Scotland’s 36-14 loss to Ireland at the Rugby World Cup in France back on Saturday, October 7.

The 26-year-old is listed by his club as having a hip injury but he told Viaplay, while working as a pundit for the streaming company, that it’s a long-standing issue with one of his knees keeping him out of action.

His recovery is going according to plan and he’s hoping to be fit again for Edinburgh’s match away to Ulster on Saturday, December 2, however.

“It’s coming along really good,” said the Borderer.

“I’ve been running and I’m aiming for the Ulster game in round seven to get back.

“It's been an ongoing issue now for almost 11 months with my knee, and after the world cup, I just needed to get it sorted.

“I’ve been in a bit of pain for the past year and I’ve just cracked on with it, but I’d had enough and just needed to get it sorted out.

“It’s good that it’s sorted now so I can get back to playing with the boys. It feels like ages since I’ve been playing.”

Graham’s been keeping abreast of changes to Edinburgh’s tactics made by new head coach Sean Everitt despite being out of action, saying: “He’s been really good.

“I’ve had a fair bit of time already with him and he’s been quite clear about what he wants.

“He’s just adding to what we’ve got in terms of our attacking game and he’s wanting to bring in the kicking battle. That kicking game is huge now.

“The high ball is one of the hardest skills in the game, and especially with a wee bit of pressure on you, it makes it even harder.

“We’re just building that into our game and kicking on.”

Graham, capped 39 times since making his international debut in 2018, scoring 24 tries, just three shy of fellow ex-Green stuart hogg’s all-time record of 27, has been at Edinburgh for six years.