Borderers Rhys Tait, Patrick Harrison and Christian Townsend keep places in Scotland under-20 rugby team named to play Wales this week

Scotland captain Rhys Tait during his side's under-20 Six Nations defeat by England at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh last Friday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

The young Scots, currently in fourth place in the table with one consolation bonus point to their name, are away to basement side Wales this Friday, February 11, with that game kicking off at 8pm.

Scotland, 12-10 up at half-time, scored four tries to England’s six at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium last week.

Touching down for the hosts were No 8 Ollie Leatherbarrow twice on 12 minutes and the half-hour mark, winger Ollie Melville on 44 and replacement hooker Gregor Hiddleston on 82, with Christian Townsend adding two conversions.

Murray Redpath has been named in the Scotland under-20 rugby team to play Wales this Friday (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

England’s try-scorers were Henry Arundell, Toby Knight twice, Tom Carr-Smith, Ethan Grayson and Tom Litchfield, with Jamie Benson adding a penalty and four conversions.

Tait, 19, and Townsend, 20, were accompanied in the Scots’ starting line-up by fellow Borderer Patrick Harrison. It was Tait’s first game as skipper and his second follows this week.

All three keep their places in the team to face Wales at Stadium ZipWorld in Colwyn Bay named by head coach Kenny Murray today, February 9, and they’re joined by Murray Redpath, son of Galashiels-born former Scotland captain Bryan Redpath.

His arrival is one of four changes made by Murray.

West Linton's Patrick Harrison in action for Scotland under-20s against England in the Six Nations last Friday (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Also in the starting XV are Robin McClintock, Ross McKnight, Duncan Munn, Andy Stirrat, Michael Jones, Gregor Scougall, Josh Taylor, Max Williamson, Olujare Oguntibeju and Matthew Deehan, along with Melville.

They’re backed up by replacements Ali Rodgers, Callum Norrie, Jake Spurway, Robert Gordon, Jonty Cope, Euan Cunningham and Ben Evans, plus Hiddleston.

Friday’s game is being screened live on BBC iPlayer.

Murray said: “There are a huge number of positives to take from last Friday night’s game against England.

Christian Townsend playing for Scotland during last Friday's under-20 Six Nations defeat to England in Edinburgh (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

“Our physicality was there, as was our passion and desire to get over the gain line and score some tries, but ultimately the team didn’t perform for the full 80 minutes.

“Down in Wales we’ll be looking to stay in the fight, execute our plays more accurately and convert our chances into points when they come.