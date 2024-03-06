Borderer Hector Patterson in line for first start of rugby’s 2024 Under-20 Six Nations

Scotland's Hector Patterson in action during their 28-14 Under-20 Six Nations loss to France at Edinburgh's Hive Stadium on Friday, February 9 (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group/SRU)

The scrum-half is the only Borderer in head coach Kenny Murray’s starting XV to take on the Italians this week.

It’ll be Patterson’s second appearance of the tournament after coming on as a 60th-minute replacement for Murdoch Lock during the Scots’ 29-14 home loss to France on Friday, February 9, at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium.

Gala’s Kerr Johnston – an ever-present up to now, having played in that game, plus the age-grade side’s 30-17 loss at home to England on Friday, February 23, and their 37-29 defeat in Wales on Friday, February 2 – is being rested.

Selkirk’s Callum Smyth, a 51st-minute substitute for Robbie Deans against England, is among the replacements again, however.

Scotland go into their trip to Italy at the bottom of the tournament table with one point from three fixtures, four worse off than their fourth-placed hosts.

Kick-off at Treviso’s Stadio Comunale di Monigo is at 7.15pm, and the game will be screened live on BBC iPlayer.

There are two new faces in the Scots’ starting XV, Findlay Thomson and Finlay Doyle, and another two on the bench, Luke Coulston and Matthew Urwin.

Murray, 50, said: “The team have had a good fallow week and are ready to get stuck in again for our final two Six Nations matches.

“We had a strong second-half performance against England but didn’t manage to start strong like we set out to do.

“Italy's recent win against France highlights how strong they are at U20 level and they will be looking to build on that win in front of a passionate home crowd.

“It’s important that we cut out the unforced errors this week.”

Making up the rest of Friday’s starting XV, to be co-captained by Geordie Gwynn and Ruaraidh Hart, are Jack Hocking, Fergus Watson, Isaac Coates, Deans, Jerry Blyth-Lafferty, Callum Norrie, Euan McVie, Ryan Burke, Freddy Douglas and Tom Currie.

Scotland’s other replacements are Gavin Parry, Ryan Whitefield, Jonny Morris, Lock and Johnny Ventisei.