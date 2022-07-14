Borderer Glen Young named in Scotland matchday squad to face Argentina in summer rugby test series decider

Jedburgh's Glen Young during an Edinburgh training session in April (Photo by Paul Devlin/SNS Group/SRU)

The Edinburgh lock is among the Scots’ replacements at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago Del Estero on Saturday, July 16, for a series decider kicking off at 8.10pm and he’ll be hoping to add to the age-grade caps he picked up as a youngster and his first Scotland A cap against Chile last month.

Hawick’s Rory Sutherland returns after missing last weekend’s second test and he’s the only Borderer in ex-Gala star Townsend’s starting line-up, though former Melrose players Rory Darge and Rufus McLean also feature.

Fellow ex-Hawick player Darcy Graham has been ruled out by concussion protocols after starting both previous tests against the Argentinians, their 26-18 defeat in Jujuy at the start of the month and 29-6 victory in Salta last Saturday to level the three-test series.

Hawick's Darcy Graham during a Scotland training session in June in Edinburgh (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group/SRU)

Worcester Warriors loosehead prop Sutherland, 29, has 19 caps to date; Edinburgh flanker Darge, 22, six; Glasgow Warriors wing McLean, also 22, two; and Edinburgh wing Graham, 25, 29.

Hamish Watson will captain the Scots for the first time in the absence of both tour skipper Grant Gilchrist and regular incumbent Stuart Hogg, rested for this series.

Making up the rest of the vistors’ starting line-up are Ollie Smith, Mark Bennett, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn, Ali Price, Ewan Ashman, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray and Matt Fagerson.

Joining Young, 27, on the replacements’ bench are Dave Cherry, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Andy Christie, George Horne, Ross Thompson and Sam Johnson.

“We’ve asked a lot of the players in training and they’ve delivered, at the end of a long season,” said Townsend, 49.

“They’ve trained really well and they put huge effort into that second test and I know they’ve got one big performance left in them for this season.”