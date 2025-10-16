Borderer Ciaran Beattie to oversee new international rugby sevens programme based in Edinburgh

Ciaran Beattie as Scotland sevens head coach at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in November 2021 (Photo: Craig Williamson/SNS Group/SRU)

Scottish Rugby is taking charge of Great Britain’s men’s sevens set-up and Selkirk’s Ciaran Beattie will oversee a new full-time programme based this side of the border.

That move follows the English Rugby Football Union, previously in charge of Team GB’s male and female short-sided squads, unveiling plans to make that operation a part-time one consisting of training camps ahead of Sevens World Series competitions to cut costs.

Former Selkirk and Border Reivers scrum-half Beattie – in charge of Britain’s combined sevens operations since their launch in 2022 to replace the old separate Scotland, England and Wales teams – will continue to oversee the women’s squad too but that will be based outwith his homeland.

English and Welsh players will still be available for selection for the British men’s squad but, going forward, there’s expected to be more of a focus on Scottish talent.

Ciaran Beattie coaching for Edinburgh at the capital’s Murrayfield Stadium in June 2021 (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/Edinburgh)

It looks likely that women’s squad selection will work the other way round, with Scottish players being available but expected to be outnumbered by English and Welsh ones.

Bringing oversight of the British short-sided game back to the country it was invented in, at Melrose in 1883, the new men’s programme is based at Edinburgh’s Oriam sports performance centre, at the city’s Heriot-Watt University, also used to train Scotland’s XVs rugby squads.

Men’s squads will be based around half a dozen players given full-time contracts, with that number being boosted by recruits from United Rugby Championship outfits Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh’s academies and non-professional clubs nationwide, along with under-20s identified by Scotland’s national talent pathway set-up.

The six players given contracts include former Edinburgh back Damien Hoyland, capped four times by the national XVs squad between 2015 and 2022.

Jacob Henry in action for Southern Knights against Stirling County at the Greenyards in Melrose in October 2021 (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

Joining him will be Melrose scrum-half Roan Frostwick and ex-Southern Knights winger Jacob Henry, along with Finn Callaghan and Matt Davidson, formerly of Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh respectively, and Australian-born but Scottish-qualified Josh Radcliffe, latterly based in New Zealand.

The Scotland-based men’s squad’s first competition in their new incarnation will be an international preparation tournament later this month at Malaga in Spain, playing against other nations including France, Spain and Germany.

Beattie, 39, will then oversee GB’s upcoming SVNS World Series campaign, kicking off at the end of November in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Assisting the Souter, forced by injury to retire from playing at the age of 21, will be Sara Davies as team manager, Matt Stagg as strength and conditioning coach and Rob Smithson as physio.

Roan Frostwick playing for Melrose during a 14-8 defeat away to Kelso at Poynder Park in September (Photo: Andy McLean)

Explaining the new arrangement, Beattie said: “In the new set-up, we will have Great Britain men’s and women’s sevens teams that will be tournament-based and will involve Scottish, English and Welsh players.

“In between that, as part of the new high-performance player pathway programme, we will have a full-time Scotland men’s sevens programme, which will allow us to develop and stretch a group of promising young players.

“These guys will also be available for selection for Great Britain.

“We are looking to grow our young players, and competing on the world stage for Great Britain is a great opportunity. The series weekends are always unbelievable events.

Damien Hoyland in action for Edinburgh versus Welsh side Dragons at the capital’s Hive Stadium in September 2022 (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/Edinburgh)

“Having a cohort of Scottish men’s players training regularly together will really help progress the new Great Britain sevens model and allow us to work with the best Welsh and English players and aim to perform well on the world stage.

“We have a good selection of core players that will provide continuity but we also have a great opportunity to give a number of other promising players the chance to train and compete at a high level, which will accelerate their development.

“What’s really exciting for Scottish rugby is a Scotland sevens programme now starting. What that allows us to do is to train in a full-time environment so our men’s players are best equipped to go into the World Series.”

Scottish Rugby performance director David Nucifora added: “Following the recent roll-out of the new high-performance pathway plans, we are determined to give our best young players regular opportunities to test themselves.

“The Sevens World Series is an excellent opportunity to expose our players to international rugby and better prepare them for the demands of the professional game.

“The new model allows us to develop young Scottish players in a full-time training environment prior to exposing them to the world stage by competing for Great Britain.

“Ciaran Beattie is vastly experienced in sevens and will be able to drive the programme forward.”