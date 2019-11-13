An audience with Nixon and the President

Sean Nixon holds his Tennent’s National 1 Player of the Season 2018-19 award, flanked by Selkirk president Gus Boag (left) and director of rugby Ewen Robbie (picture by Grant Kinghorn).

The prizewinner is chosen by adding up how many times he has been nominated by his coach as ‘man of the match’ for National 1 games throughout the season.

Sean won more nominations than any other player in the league.

“I was a wee bit surprised when I found out I’d got the award, as there are a lot of good players in the league,” he said.

“I suppose I played pretty consistently last season, so it’s nice to get this recognition.”