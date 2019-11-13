An audience with Nixon and the President
A special presentation was made at Philiphaugh last weekend when Selkirk back row forward Sean Nixon received the Tennent’s National 1 ‘Player of the Season’ award for the 2018-19 campaign.
The prizewinner is chosen by adding up how many times he has been nominated by his coach as ‘man of the match’ for National 1 games throughout the season.
Sean won more nominations than any other player in the league.
“I was a wee bit surprised when I found out I’d got the award, as there are a lot of good players in the league,” he said.
“I suppose I played pretty consistently last season, so it’s nice to get this recognition.”
Sean (28), who has decided to take a break from the game, was presented with the award by Selkirk RFC president Gus Boag, left, who wished him every success in the future and hoped it wouldn’t be too long until he was back playing at Philiphaugh.