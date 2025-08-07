All six Borders rugby teams eligible to contest next season’s Scottish cup

Ruairdh Knott scoring a try for Melrose during their 45-12 win against Stirling County in April 2018’s Scottish cup final in Edinburgh (Photo: SNS Group/SRU/Graham Stuart)

All four Borders clubs in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership plan to contest their sport’s Scottish cup this season after boycotting it last time round.

Melrose, Selkirk, Hawick and Kelso also gave the cup a miss last season, along with all but two of the other eight teams making up the top flight at the time, due to date clashes with league fixtures, but all ten in this season’s slimmed-down premiership are taking part next term, together with all ten teams in Arnold Clark National League Division 1, including Gala and Jed-Forest.

Jed and Peebles, in National 1 at the time, also opted out, leaving Gala as the only Borderers to throw their hat into the ring last season but they went on to pull out ahead of their scheduled quarter-final tie away to Edinburgh’s Heriot’s in March, leaving only six teams involved, less than a third of the number eligible, with Glasgow Hutcheson’s winning April’s final at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium by 52-30 against Glasgow Academicals.

Kelso are the only one of the region’s six representatives not given a bye to round two and they’ll host Edinburgh Academical at Poynder Park on Saturday, November 1, with kick-off at 1.30pm and a second-round trip to Ayr or Glasgow Hawks at stake.

Kelso captain Adam Roxburgh tackling Glasgow Hawks’ Glen Metcalfe during the Borderers’ 36-14 loss in 1998’s Scottish cup final in Edinburgh (Photo: Adam Elder)

That’s one of four first-round ties, to be followed by an eight-match round-two fixture card on Saturday, November 15, all also 1.30pm kick-offs.

This week’s draw, made by Gala and Scotland legend Chris Paterson and Neil Crooks, the Scottish Rugby Union’s senior competitions administrator, includes one Borders derby, Jed-Forest hosting Selkirk.

Hawick are away to former premiership rivals Musselburgh, relegated to National 1 at the end of last season, and Melrose are on the road too, to Heriot’s or fellow Edinburgh outfit Watsonians, as are Gala, to Gordonians or Boroughmuir, both National 1 rivals of theirs next time out.

November 15’s other second-round ties take Glasgow Academicals to GHA, Marr to Biggar and Stirling County to Currie Chieftains.

Melrose and Hawick are among the five most successful teams in the 30-year history of the cup, along with Ayr, Boroughmuir and Heriot’s, all having won it four times.

Hawick’s wins were in 2024, 2023, 2002 and 1996 and Melrose won in 2018, 2017, 2008 and 1997.

Gala are the only other Borderers to have won it and they’ve done so twice, in 2012 and 1999.

Kelso are the region’s only other representatives to have made it to the cup’s final, losing 36-14 to Glasgow Hawks in 1998 and 8-3 to Gala the year after, that being the only all-Borders final in the 30-year history of the competition.

Hawick made it to 2015’s final too, losing 55-17 to Boroughmuir, meaning that the region has been represented in 18 of the 27 finals staged so far.

Paterson and Crooks also conducted draws for the two opening rounds of next season’s national league cup, and round one will see Peebles at home to Aberdeenshire National 4 side Ellon on November 1, with a round-two tie hosting one of two Glasgow teams, National 4’s Cartha Queen’s Park or National 3’s Allan Glen’s up for grabs, both 1.30pm kick-offs as well.

Full cup fixture lists can be found at https://fixtures.scottishrugby.org/club-rugby