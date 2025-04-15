32-strong squad announced by rugby’s South District Union

Gala reserve Eddie Eyre (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

A 32-strong squad has been named for two matches lined up for the South District Union this month.

2024’s squad for the union’s comeback after over two decades in abeyance for a one-off loss by 33-29 to Kielder’s Border Park in Jedburgh last April was drawn only from Border junior league clubs – Hawick Force, Kelso Sharks, Peebles Reds, Melrose Storm and Selkirk and Gala Reivers – but their selectors cast their net wider this time round and have recruited players from the three Arnold Clark East Region League divisions too.

Storm and East 1’s Langholm account for almost half of head coach Callum Anderson’s 2025 squad, made up of 18 forwards and 14 backs, contributing seven players apiece.

Melrose’s representatives are forwards Robbie Robinson, Jack Wilks, Andrew Kirk and Andrew Ceballos and backs Matthew Bertram, Cameron Robertson and Evan Davies.

Langholm’s Tom Huggan while with Hawick (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Representing Langholm are forwards Callum Henderson, Tom Hope, Josh Duffy and Steven Nicol and the Dumfries and Galloway outfit’s backs are Bailey Donaldson, Ben Jardine and Lewis Miller.

Sharks and Reds supply four players each, the former’s being Mackenzie Shaw, Andrew Sweenie, Ben Burton and Arran Jackson and the latter’s Lewis Copeland, John Napier, Rio Bhatia and Max Maciver.

Forwards Ryan Ali and Tom Huggan and back John Frew make up a Hawick Linden contingent, accompanied by forwards Fergus Bell and Keanan Gobby from neighbours Hawick Harlequins.

Also contributing two players, like ’Quins, are Gala’s reserves, namely Rory Litster and Eddie Eyre.

John Frew on the ball for Hawick Linden (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

One player apiece from Earlston, Duns and Selkirk A make up the rest of the squad’s ranks, respectively Jai Fender, Liam Logie and Ethan Wilson.

Callum Anderson will be assisted by fellow Melrose man Nick Beavon and Kelso’s Stuart Laing as forwards coaches and Selkirk’s Darren Clapperton as backs coach.

The red-and-white-hooped regional representatives’ opening match of this year is against a Midlothian select side made up of players from Dalkeith, Lasswade and Penicuik at Kelso’s Poynder Park this coming Friday, with kick-off at 7.30pm, entry being by donation.

That’s followed by a rematch against Border Park at Melrose’s Greenyards the Friday after, April 25, with kick-off time to be confirmed.

Peebles Reds’ Rio Bhatia (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

Announcing their selection, a union spokesperson said: “They’re local lads with big ambition and proud to represent the Borders.

“Hopefully, with the South senior team not having games this year due to the elongated premiership season, the SDU squad will get a good level of support at both games.

“We had a good crowd at Riverside Park last season and the players from both teams put on a great show.”

For updates, go to https://www.facebook.com/TheSouthRugby