Peebles pair defend title and secure regional bridge trophy
Grant Dowie a Grand Master and Kenneth Watson a Life Master from Peebles Bridge Club won the Borders Association of Bridge Clubs annual Congress trophy for another consecutive year
The annual bridge pairs tournament was hosted by Kelso Bridge Club and held at the Abbey Row Centre in Kelso.
Twenty pairs of bridge players battled it out with the eventual winners prevailing with an impressive score of 67%.
If you would like to start playing bridge, wish to improve your bridge, or return to Club bridge just get in touch with the various bridge clubs in the Borders including Berwick, Kelso, Jedburgh, Melrose (Ormiston), and Peebles.