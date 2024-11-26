Peebles pair defend title and secure regional bridge trophy

By Quentin McLaren
Contributor
Published 26th Nov 2024, 11:15 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 11:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Grant Dowie a Grand Master and Kenneth Watson a Life Master from Peebles Bridge Club won the Borders Association of Bridge Clubs annual Congress trophy for another consecutive year

The annual bridge pairs tournament was hosted by Kelso Bridge Club and held at the Abbey Row Centre in Kelso.

Twenty pairs of bridge players battled it out with the eventual winners prevailing with an impressive score of 67%.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you would like to start playing bridge, wish to improve your bridge, or return to Club bridge just get in touch with the various bridge clubs in the Borders including Berwick, Kelso, Jedburgh, Melrose (Ormiston), and Peebles.

Related topics:KelsoBorders
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice