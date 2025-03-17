Peebles bridge team come up trumps!

A four- member team from the Peebles Bridge Club continued their run of successes by winning Sunday's Borders Association of Bridge Clubs Teams Tournament held at The Abbey Row Centre in Kelso.

The Team comprising Kenneth Watson, Grant Dowie, Graham Little, and Willie Wilkinson battled against other Borders Clubs including Jedburgh, Berwick, and Kelso to retain the Trophy.

The Team were presented the Trophy by Quentin McLaren President of Kelso Bridge Club which hosted the Tournament.

Mr McLaren said "The Team is a very strong one but we look forward to contesting the Trophy again next year to return the Trophy to Kelso!"