Teams of four are being invited to register for the six-stand, 60-clay flush shoot on Sunday, April 10 at Bisley at Braidwood, near Selkirk.

The venue – overlooking the Eildon Hills – is described as the largest and most comprehensive sporting clay shooting layout in Scotland. The charity shoot for SSAFA promises to be a barrel or two of fun for experienced guns and novices alike.

Although for fun and for charity, there will be a strong element of competition to the day, with team and individual competition prizes.

A prize draw to be held after the shoot includes a scale model by Ballantynes of Walkerburn of the famous Border Reivers memorial, a bottle of Edinburgh Castle One O’clock Gun Gin, donated by RM Consultants, Edinburgh, as well as £500 and two prizes, along with a pair of tickets to the Kelso Races.

There is also a 100-clay shooting day, with instruction and food from Bisley at Braidwood Clay Range, along with beer and a cap from Tempest Brewery Co., Galashiels, and a brace of bottles of 15-year-old Speyside single malt, donated by Mainetti UK (Borders Homewares).

John Currie, SSAFA Borders branch fundraiser, said: “The interest being shown in this event is very encouraging, with many people wishing to support SSAFA and the work it carries out assisting veterans, serving personnel and their families throughout the Borders.

"Although SSAFA is a nationwide charity, founded nearly 140 years ago, it still surprises me just how many people are unaware of it and the excellent work it delivers through a dedicated team of volunteers.

“Fundraising is very important, but making people aware there is unstinting support for our armed forces and their families plays a large part of what SSAFA Borders does. Events such as this clay shoot are vital to getting that message across.”

The package price per team of four includes clays and cartridges, breakfast rolls, tea and coffee, and a buffet lunch.