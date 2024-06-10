Youngsters Charlie Dalgliesh and Kerris Douglas win village’s annual two-mile race

Charlie Dalgliesh and Kerris Douglas were overall winners of St Boswells Village Week sports day’s two-mile race on Saturday (Pic: Richard Collins)

St Boswells Village Week sports day’s main event, its two-mile race on Saturday, was won by Charlie Dalgliesh and Kerris Douglas.

Charlie and Kerris were the first of 50 runners aged four and upwards to make it home, winning both their 12-to-15 age bracket and overall.

A 100m sprint was won by Dean Fraser and Gemma Amos was first female finisher.

A family football event saw Harry Young and Ava Hughs-Manual named as players of the day.

Eriska Dal and Jin Yong Gulvin won a welly-throwing contest.

Roo Ovens was the fastest boy under eight, followed by Angus Emond and Bertie Hope-Jones.

Hattie Iles was the speediest girl of that age, with Molly Miller second and Jessica Bushell third.

Fraser Dall was first boy aged eight to 11, with Rorrij Hughs-Manual as runner-up and Gregor Norrie in third place.

Erin Scott was fastest girl in that age class, with Iona Norrie second and Imogen Young third.

Joe Sykes was runner-up in the 12-15 age category, with George Millar placing third.

Keiran Douglas and Emily Iles won in the 16-39 age class for their genders, with Harry Riddell second and Jamie Entwistle third.

Graham Dall was first man over 40, followed by Raj Gill and Ross Dalgliesh.