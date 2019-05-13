Young Borders athletes show healthy competitive nature

Borders Triathletes held their annual Junior Duathlon at Bowhill Estate in Selkirk on Saturday.

This was open to all juniors aged from eight years old to 16 and consisted of a run / bike / run.

The venue is spectacular, with the run round the big loch, the bike through woodland laced with bluebells and the finish in front of the impressive main house – all in bright sunshine.

Most of the competitors were from the Borders but some came from Edinburgh and Dundee.

The majority were in the younger age group, eight to 12 years, so competition among them was fierce.

First male 8-12 was local lad Rowan Tuft, who led from the start and increased his lead as the race went on.

He was pushed by another local entrant, Archie Dalgleish.

First female 8-12 was Nancy Corrie, from Edinburgh, who had to keep her sights on local girl Ava Macleod.

First male 13-16 was another local lad, David Jackson, who had an impressive lead.

First female 13-16 was local participant Ione Laing, who gave the boys a run for their money.

The next Borders Triathletes junior event is an aquathon at Selkirk on Sunday, June 2.