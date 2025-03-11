Young Borderers rack up 11 top-20 finishes at 2025’s Scottish secondary schools cross-country championships

The first race of eight at Hopetoun House was for under-14 girls and it attracted the biggest field of the day, 227, with Earlston High’s Molly Trewartha being the first Borderer home, placing 18th in 13:24.

Other Borderers to manage top-half finishes were Jedburgh Grammar Campus’s Rosa Mabon, 26th in 13:35; Selkirk High’s Holly Craig, 49th in 14:10; Peebles High’s Emma Moran, 58th in 14:14; Selkirk’s Annabelle Stewart, 85th in 14:41; Kelso High’s Zara Milburn, 101st in 14:56; and Hawick High’s Freya Walker, 109th in 15:19.

The boys’ version saw Peebles’ Guy Rorke finish 20th out of 201 in 11:54, Earlston’s Angus McCarthy 58th in 12:44 and Kelso’s Archie Scott 73rd in 13:04, with Kelso’s Rory Fleming not far off making the top 100 too, placing 109th in 13:49.

Next up were under-15s and Kelso’s Evie Leonard finished 16th in 18:06 out of a field of 101 for the girls’ race, with Peebles’ Jack Foley managing a top-ten placing in the boys’ version, getting home eighth out of 120 in 15:01.

Joining Foley in the first 100 over the finishing line were Earlston’s Bryn McAree, 22nd in 16:28; Hawick’s Greg Watson, 39th in 17:02; Peebles’ Lewis Riddell, 46th in 17:13; Kelso’s Leo Tait, 50th in 17:22; Hawick’s Harris Nichol and Alfie Walker, 61st in 17:41 and 79th in 18:35 respectively; Earlston’s Cameron Tunmore, 96th in 19:18; and Hawick’s McLaren Welsh, 97th in 19:19.

Three top-20 places out of a field of 147 for the fifth race of the day, for under-17 girls, went to Borderers, with another only a second away.

Earlston’s Ava Richardson was first home, placing 12th in 16:38, followed by further top-half finishes from Peebles’ Thea Harris and Bella Moran, 17th in 17:01 and 18th in 17:03; Earlston’s Kirsty Rankine, 21st in 17:09; Galashiels Academy’s Kacie Brown, 46th in 18:30; and Peebles’ Sian Clements, 63rd in 19:20.

Earlston’s Archie Dalgliesh was seventh in the boys’ version in 17:17, earning selection to represent Scotland at an international cross-country competition for schools later this month.

Also in the top 20 of a field of 152 were Kelso’s Oliver Hastie, 13th in 18:18, and Earlston’s Seb Darlow, 17th in 18:36, followed by top-100 placings for Gala Harrier Gregor Adamson, running for Edinburgh’s Merchiston Castle School, 23rd in 18:53; Peebles’ Rory Pretswell, 47th in 19:59; Earlston’s Charlie Dalgliesh, 51st in 20:03; Hawick’s Craig Watson, 77th in 20:49; Peebles’ Callum Peebles, 89th in 21:11.

Selkirk’s Jessica Maclaren was the only Borderer to make the top 20 of a field of 53 for the under-20 girls’ race, placing 14th in 17:25, but Galashiels’ Poppy Lunn wasn’t far off, getting back 21st in 18:01, followed by Hawick’s Jessica Smith, 23rd in 18:14.

The boys’ version was the last race of the day and there were three Borderers among its field of 69 – Earlston’s Sam Robertson, 35th in 24:38; Kelso’s Matty Fleming, 42nd in 25:31; and Eyemouth High’s Stuart Haddow, 69th in 35:11.

Last week also saw Glasgow’s Emirates Arena hosting the association’s 2025 indoor track and field championships and among the Borderers competing were Galashiels’ Erin Gray, sixth in her semi-final heat in the under-20 girls’ 400m in 1:03.30; Tess Renwick, seventh in 8.25 in the under-17 girls’ 60m dash final; Alex Waterston-Law, 12th in the under-17 girls’ shot-put with 8.72m; Isla Woodburn, eighth in the under-15 girls’ high jump with 1.45m; and Iris Dennison, 14th in the under-17 girls’ long jump with 4.44m.

Representing Peebles were Harry Aitken and Arthur Tomyak, fourth in 26:45 and fifth in 27:35 in their under-15 boys’ 200m semi-final heat; Rory Smith, fifth in 7.56 in the under-17 boys’ 60m dash final; Robbie Ruthven, 13th in the under-15 boys’ high jump with 1.45m; Robert Horton, runner-up in the under-15 boys’ 300m final in 38.37; Jack Foley, eighth in 4:35.76 in the under-15 boys’ 1,500m final; James Cockburn, second in the under-17 boys’ 400m final; and Kieran Fulton, second in the under-20 boys’ 1,500m final.

1 . 2025’s Scottish secondary schools cross-country championships at South Queensferry Earlston High’s Kirsty Rankine was 21st in 17:09 in the race for under-17 girls at 2025’s Scottish secondary schools cross-country championships at South Queensferry last Wednesday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

2 . 2025’s Scottish secondary schools cross-country championships at South Queensferry Kelso’s Oliver Hastie was 13th in 18:18 in the under-17 boys’ race at 2025’s Scottish secondary schools cross-country championships at South Queensferry last Wednesday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

3 . 2025’s Scottish secondary schools cross-country championships at South Queensferry Gregor Adamson, running for Edinburgh’s Merchiston Castle School, was 23rd in 18:53 in the under-17 boys’ race at 2025’s Scottish secondary schools cross-country championships at South Queensferry last Wednesday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

4 . 2025’s Scottish secondary schools cross-country championships at South Queensferry Kelso’s Matty Fleming was 42nd in 25:31 in the under-20 boys’ race at 2025’s Scottish secondary schools cross-country championships at South Queensferry last Wednesday (Photo: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales