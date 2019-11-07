Wish for your winner at Kelso and see how well you do

Kelso managing director Jonathan Garratt and administrator Trish Spours make a wish.

An unusual structure to be found on a racecourse, the well is believed to be more than 200 years old and lay hidden beneath the main public concourse before the development works began.

It was subsequently incorporated into the design of the parade ring viewing steps.

Any coins tossed into its water are collected for the Injured Jockeys Fund.

The 2 mile 5 furlong event was won last year by Charlie Mann’s Fixed Rate and the Lambourn trainer has another contender in the shape of The Dubai Way, a winner on his most recent outing, which came at Plumpton in March.

Rose Dobbin has her horses fit and healthy after a quiet spell last season.

The Northumberland based trainer, who enjoyed a winner at Kelso’s last fixture and scored with Jonniesofa at Ayr on Saturday, is represented by Slanelough.

The big race entries include five previous Kelso winners, including ACDC, trained by Chris Grant, Beau Sancy, Bernardelli, Clan Legend and Western Rules. The highest rated horse, on a BHA mark of 131, is Scoop The Pot, owned by J P McManus and trained by in-form Ben Haslam.

The first race on the programme, the George Harrow Memorial Novices Hurdle Race, has gone to the favourite for the past three renewals and always features some classy individuals.

Top trainers such Nicky Richards, Charlie Longsdon, Olly Murphy and Donald McCain could all have runners and the winner will be worth noting for the future.

In addition to the Injured Jockeys Fund, there will be opportunities to support the armed forces charity SSAFA, which will be taking over the charity tea room, as well as World Horse Welfare, for whom Bruce Farms has sponsored the second race.

Local trainer Alison Hamilton will be seeking to make it a family affair with Choix Des Armes, ridden by Jamie Hamilton.

Rose Dobbin’s Jack Devine, with Craig Nichol already booked to ride, returns to Kelso for the Graeme Todd and Friends Handicap Hurdle at 1.20pm, a race he won last year.

Lucinda Russell has made a habit of winning the Ian Anderson Memorial Handicap Chase, having taken two of the last three runnings.

Scotland’s leading jumps trainer is five-handed at the entry stage, with Ain’t My Fault, Effet Special, Le Frank, Saint Freule and Well Above Par.

The family of the late John Urwin, one of Kelso Racecourse’s most ardent supporters, will be on hand to present mementos to the winning connections of the race named in John’s honour at 3.05pm.

Donald McCain has a choice of three for the 2½ mile handicap hurdle race, including Cousin Oscar, Ormesherand Quids In.