Win leaves badminton players from Borders walking on Ayr

Social badminton players from Ayrshire travelled to Earlston on Sunday for the return leg of what is now hoped to be a regular event.

And the local shuttle smashers pulled off a cracking victory, overturning the defeat in Ayr in September by some margin, and winning two of the three finals.

Of the 52 games played, the Borderers won 37 games to Ayrshire’s 15.

The ladies’ final was a cracking game, with the Borders’ Laura Turnbull and Nadia Hume edging out Anitha Vallabhajousula and Esther Williamson 21-19.

The latter pair have a foot in both camps, with both playing at the Earlston and Langlee clubs, as well as having ties to Ayr.

In the all-Borders men’s final, which saw some cracking rallies being played, Anitha’s husband, Srihari Vallabhajousula, and Derek Paterson reigned over the winners of the first match in Ayr, Gareth McRae and Rob Armstrong.

Rob was in the mixed final with Nadia but the Borders pair were beaten by some fantastic play from Anitha and Gary Normington.

Another match in Ayr is already being talked about, so this looks like being a solid fixture in the Borders badminton calendar.

Organiser Nadia Hume said: “I think everyone thought the event was a big success.

“There were many close matches, some great performances and then some well-earned refreshments afterwards.

“This is the first time we have hosted our friends from Ayr and we hope they enjoyed their time in the Borders.”