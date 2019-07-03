Weather washes out part of Formula One programme

It was a weekend of twists as round four of the British F1 sidecar series took its annual Highland fling to Knockhill in Fife.

Back with the BSB championship again after the previous week’s Sidecar Revival meeting, 18 crews enjoyed the sunny welcome as Friday qualifying set the tarmac alight.

Hoping for better luck and home advantage were local heroes and lap record holders Steve Kershaw and Stuart Clark, who grabbed pole position in the dying seconds from the recovering Stevens/Charlwood pairing, with series leaders Ellis/Richardson third. All the top three were under the existing lap record, promising an epic three races ahead.

Saturday again started sunny and race one was a demonstration of high speed precision, as Kershaw/Clark, from Lauder, weaved the Molson/Express tyres outfit masterfully though the traffic to win by four seconds from Stevens/Charlwood.

With race twoscheduled for 6pm, the black clouds rolled in, and thunder and lightning bolts preceded a monsoon downpour that washed the remainder of the race programme down the drain.

A blustery Sunday saw race three lined up on a thankfully dry track.

With the top 10 reverse grid reinstated again, Kershaw/Clark started in 10th with a lot of work to do.

Lap two saw the start of the drama as Steve and Stuart tried to follow Ellis under Bryan/Hyde at the hairpin but the two machines touched and Kershaw’s sidecar wheelarch was ripped off and jammed in the back wheel of Bryan’s machine.

Bryan’s passenger Phil Hyde managed to remove the smoking wheelarch. Forced into the pitlane, the Kershaw team mechanics fitted a new arch in under a minute and got them back on track only one lap down.

Kershaw/Clark set a series of rapid laps but eventually finished 13th.

So, after the points were tallied, Ellis/Richardson increased their lead to 64 points from Kershaw/Clark.

The cancelled race will be reinstated later in the year and, with six rounds and 400 points still up for grabs, it can all change yet. Next up is the fast and open Snetterton round on July 19-21.