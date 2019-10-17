Veteran rider Darren wins Euro title at first attempt

Seasoned cyclist Darren Scott has secured a major European mountain bike title at the first time of asking.

Darren, a 25-year veteran of motocross before switching a few years ago to mountain biking, won the recent 2019 Masters European Continental Series MTB Championships.

The series was raced in five different countries – Spain, Scotland, Austria, Slovenia and France.

Darren (48), who rides for Hardies Bikes of Melrose, finished consistently among the top eight at all rounds, which was enough to win the championship at the two-day race in Loudenvielle, France.

This was the first time Darren, from Galashiels, had entered the event and he modestly said it felt “good” to be European champion for the first time.

He explained he had always used a mountain bike for extra fitness training during his motocross years, in which he won a number of Scottish masters champion titles, and it kind of “followed on” that he would try mountain bike racing, once he’d decided on a different challenge.

In 2017, he finished seventh in World Enduro Masters Mountain Bike Championship, after success in Europe helped him to qualify.

He decided this year to enter the European challenge and dealt admirably with the variation in facilities, terrain, standards of planning and language barriers on his way to success.

He is taking time out now to recover from a series of injuries before the new season begins in March.

However, more recently, Darren finished third in the veteran category of the Scottish championship – in which he said his main opposition came from “younger guys”.