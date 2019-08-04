Upbeat message from new Selkirk RFC president

Having secured a place in the new Tennent’s Premiership, Selkirk Rugby Club’s players can expect unstinting support and encouragement from everyone at Philiphaugh over the coming weeks and months.

“Over the past few weeks there has been a great response from players to our new coaches at training and I feel we’re going to have a really good season both on and off the field.”

Mr Boag, who served as the club’s secretary from 2001-2004, said becoming president was not a role he took on lightly.

He promised members he would give 100 per cent to Selkirk over the next 12 months, always in the best interests of the club.

Outgoing president Bennie Rafferty thanked committee members for all their help and support during his term of office, making special mention of outgoing 1st XV coaches Graham Marshall and Michael Jaffray for helping the team achieve its goal of a place in the premiership.

Gratitude was also expressed for the contributions made by ex-presidents Mick Craig and Donald Macleod, who are stepping down from their posts of hospitality convener and committee member respectively.

In his final report, finance convener George Thomson – who was later appointed a life member of the club – said it had been a particularly challenging year financially.

He made mention of the generous legacy left to the club by the late Bill Lindsay and said the robust accounting system introduced by treasurer Alison Harold would stand the club in good stead.

Mr Thomson welcomed the appointment of new bar manager Layla Anderson, whose enthusiasm and experience at promoting and organising social events would prove a big bonus for the Selkirk club over the next 12 months.

As there had been no increases in membership subscriptions for a considerable period, members approved a series of new rates for players, non-playing members, family membership, Friends of Selkirk, seniors, and Selkirk Rhinos.

Office-bearers appointed – president, Gus Boag; senior vice-president, Jim Harold; secretary, Rob Harkness; treasurer, Alison Harold; membership secretary, John Rutherford; fixtures secretary, Mary Inglis.

Conveners – board chairman, Dennis Henderson; finance and sponsorship, Jim Harold; property, Gibby Findlater; sevens, David Nichol; ground, Andy White.

Club doctor, Jeff Cullen; physios, Libby Lindsay, Katy Lowthian; bar manager, Layla Anderson; groundsman, Brian Cassidy; shop manager, Alison Cullen.

Director of rugby, Ewen Robbie; 1st XV coaches, Scott Wight, Neil Darling; 1st XV team manager, Tom Ramage; ‘A’ XV coaches, Darren Hoggan, David Cassidy; ‘A’ XV team manager, Donny Mackenzie.

New committee members – Darren Miller, Kenny Houston, Alex Walker, David Anderson, Graham Easton, Scott McColm, George Welsh.