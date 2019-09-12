Troy tastes further Scottish and UK success

Borders mimimoto ace Troy Jeffrey is on the verge of another clean sweep in all three of his current Scottish Championship classes.

The talented 11-year-old has scored wins at Knockhill, Kirkcaldy, Cults, Stranraer, Golspie and Boyndie in the Highlands.

In April, Troy from Kelso, decided to try the Scottish Supermoto, at Crail – a mixture of tar and off-road racing.

Having never done off-road riding before, he finished second overall, to the amazement of all his supporters.

Parents Ross and Allyson recently bought a Mini gp140 race bike for next season, to race in the British Championship, as Troy is still too young to ride it in Scotland.

This, explained Allyson, was the next step up from minimotos, with this bike having gears, so it was decided this year just to do a few rounds on it.

Troy had only just sat on the bike twice before heading down to an event near Wigan – but he exceeded all expectations again, finishing third overall with an average speed of 67.52 mph.

Next, it was on to round five of the British Championship in Cumbria – one of the closest tracks but still a two-and-a-half- hour drive. However, Troy took his first British Championship win on his new geared bike.

“He could not believe he had won in such a competitive class, with every other rider older and having lots more experience,” said Allyson.

Last week, Troy was invited up to Knockhill in Fife by the Scottish ACU and was instructed by fellow racer – and one of his sponsors – Jimmy Shanks. He managed some impressive times and reportedly wasn’t fazed at all, riding around the full circuit.