An Open Triples competition marked the end of the bowling season last weekend at Ancrum.

Winners were Robert Munro, David Oliver and Raymond Page, pictured, with the sponsor, James Dick, second left.

They defeated Gordon Leitch, Stuart Douglas and Gordon Goodfellow in the final by 7-1.

The competition was well supported, with visiting teams from throughout the Borders competing for the coveted Rob Sharpe Memorial Cup (picture by Bill McBurnie).