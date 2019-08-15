Triathletes battle soggy conditions at Kelso event

Torrential rain did little to dampen the enthusiasm of the participants of the Live Borders Triathlon Series event in Kelso on Sunday.

Close to 130 participants braved the sodden conditions to take part in the Come & Tri and Sprint disciplines.

The Kelso event was the first after a summer break over July, with the race for Series titles coming to a flashpoint.

The weather conditions made for some tricky situations, particularly on the cycling leg of the race.

In the Sprint event, Colin Stevenson was the first person across the line in a time of 01:06:31. Lauren Wilson was the first female to finish, posting 01:10:31.

In the Come and Tri event, Martin Kelly was once again the overall winner in 00:41:55, with Jenny Brunton the best of the women in 00:48:14.

Sprint Triathlon results

Overall Male: Colin Stevenson (01:06:31), Leahn Parry (01:08:04), David Tweedie (01:08:57).

Overall Female: Lauren Wilson (01:10:31); Karen McQuarrie (01:15:13), Lesley Dunn (01:15:36).

First male Senior: Colin Stevenson (01:06:31). First female Senior: Lauren Wilson (01:10:31). First Male Vet 40: Leahn Parry (01:08:04). First Female Vet 40: Sarah Russell (01:17:52). First Male Vet 50: Fraser Arnot (01:12:03). First Female Vet 50: Rhona Suddon (01:36:10). First Male Vet 60: Eddie Turnbull (01:14:19).Come & Tri results

Overall Male: Martin Kelly (00:41:15); David Veitch (00:41:56); Ian Rowland (00:43:34).

Overall Female: Jenny Brunton (00:48:14); Jen Swinton (00:49:49); Siobhan Mannion Gough (00:50:09).

The local Triathlon Series, one of the biggest events of its type in Scotland, is organised and hosted by the charity Live Borders and its sports development and leisure centre teams, with many local clubs volunteering on event days.

The Series now moves to Peebles for the annual Duathlon on Saturday, September 15, before concluding with the Peebles Junior and Come & Tri event on September 21 and a Sprint event on September 22. For more details, or to enter, visit the Triathlon page of www.liveborders.org.uk.