Training day in Hawick for bare-knuckle boxers

‘The X-Factor of Bare-Knuckle Boxing’ is coming to Scotland for the first time – and has chosen the Borders for its visit.

The search is on for new talent to become professional bare-knuckle boxers and a training day – the first of its kind to be held in Scotland – is happening in Hawick on September 14.

Ultimate Bare-Knuckle Boxing, aka UBKB, is a professional legal promotion company for the sport, owned and run by Shaun and Amanda Smith, from Warrington, and Stu Armstrong, from Newcastle.

It says its main emphasis is the health and safety of the fighters.

Hawick is also the home town of the UBKB British Heavyweight Champion, Gareth ‘Gumpy’ Walker, who has taken the sport by storm over the last two years.

He started boxing after retiring from rugby – the highlight of his career was playing for Scotland.

UBKB said it hopes to give the opportunity for some Borders people to be a part of Europe and the USA’s fastest-growing combat sport.

Said Stu: “Those who attend our training days will train with (referee) Shaun Smith, heavyweight champion Gareth ‘Gumpy’ Walker and the UBKB team and, if we think you have what it takes, you may be offered a professional BKB contract with us.

“But be prepared – it’s a brutal session that really sorts the men from the boys and only those who we think have what it takes will be signed.

“We are looking for experienced fighters from any combat sport but also talented raw novices.”

The session starts at 2pm prompt on the day and anyone interested should fill out their details at www.ubkb.uk/fightforubkb.html or contact Stu Armstrong via email at

stu.armstrong@ubkb.uk

You won’t be expected to fight or spar during the session, but be prepared and dressed to train.