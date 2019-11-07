Third place for Reivers in U18 National Club Cup

The U18 Reivers cup squad

The play-off, against Clydesdale Western, went all the way to running penalties after finishing 0-0.

Earlier, the Borders girls had valiantly gone down 2-1 in their semi-final to Inverleith – having qualified for the final four by finishing second in their pool games the previous weekend.

Right from the outset against Clydesdale, Reivers attacked and created several opportunities.

Goalkeeper Emily Irvine made some great saves, and Molly Byers and Emma Jamieson were kept busy clearing the ball out of defence as Clydesdale hit back.

Reivers continued with the game plan to transfer the ball round the back and up the right to find Livvy Hogg. She found space to take a shot on her reverse, which hit the post, and the defence cleared.

In the second half, Reivers were composed in defence, putting in some strong tackles and then creating numerous attacking opportunities which, frustratingly, either hit off the post or the goalkeeper was on hand to save.

Reivers had one last chance to score, as they were awarded a penalty corner seconds before the final whistle.

But they could not capitalise, which meant running penalties would be employed to determine the winner.

Livvy Hogg and Hannah Miller were very composed and clinical, both scoring their running penalties.

‘Keeper Emily Irvine was on outstanding form to save the first and third Clydesdale penalties, giving Fjordhus Reivers the win to finish in third place overall.

In the semi-final, Reivers were unlucky to find themselves 2-0 down before pulling a goal back. Molly Turnbull drove the baseline and then crossed the ball in front of the goal, where it hit a defender’s foot and went in.