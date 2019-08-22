The force is with Selkirk

Philiphaugh’s clubrooms were awash with activity last weekend as club officials, volunteers, members, players and supporters got behind the 2019 Royal Bank RugbyForce event.

This grassroots initiative, run by Royal Bank of Scotland in association with Scottish Rugby, is designed to help clubs attract and retain members, develop event facilities and make clubs more sustainable.

Selkirk RFC was one of 18 Scottish clubs – from a total of 140 applicants – to receive a grant of £1000 to help stage the event. A further 95 clubs received grants of £250.

“Everything went really well,” said Selkirk president Gus Boag. “It was great to see so many folk turning up at Philiphaugh on Saturday to see what the club has to offer and to get involved.

“On Sunday, there was a good turnout of players, committee men and supporters to give the clubrooms and ground a good clean-up prior to the new season.

Ground and property convenor, Gibby Findlater ,was very pleased with what was achieved on the day, according to Gus, who also expressed the club’s thanks to everyone involved.

“Our director of rugby, Ewen Robbie, deserved special praise for all the work he put in, planning and co-ordinating the whole RBS RugbyForce weekend,” added Gus.