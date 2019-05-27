Tennis sessions served up at Selkirk

Selkirk Tennis Club hosted the latest in a series of local competitions for children across the Borders last weekend.

The Summer Challenge events have been designed by Tennis Borders to offer fun and engaging competition for those aged between five and 10, who are learning how to play matches.

The latest event at Selkirk saw 14 players aged nine and under come along to play tennis during the afternoon. It followed other events which have taken place this month at St Boswells and Earlston – with more to come in June at Hawick and Melrose Tennis Clubs.

Players learned how to score games and put a lot of what they have learned in their coaching sessions into practice on the match court.

The eventual winner was Lara Abdrabbo (Galashiels), with Cal Lynch (Melrose) the runner-up.

Jonny Adamson, Borders junior coach, said: “We are delighted that the Summer Challenges have proven so popular and are giving all kids across the Borders a chance to play the sport they love.

“Selkirk, Earlston and St Boswells have been excellent hosts so far and I’d like to thank everyone involved for organising and running

the afternoons.

“We are working hard to offer accessible, fun and affordable competition for all junior players, regardless of their age or standard. Tennis should be able to reach everyone.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how we can progress this format and roll it out to more clubs and programmes in the very near future.”

Selkirk Tennis Club is currently offering free club memberships to children and has a new coaching programme. Those interested should email Selkirktennisclub@hotmail.co.uk