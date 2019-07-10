Tempting blend of pies and peas lures Gala runners

Darren Hastie, Marcus D'Agrosa and Wayne Jordan Macintosh of Gala Harriers.
On a warm, sunny and slightly breezy Wednesday evening, three Gala Harriers crossed the border into England looking for new hunting grounds – and the Tynedale ‘Pies & Peas’ 10 km provided the venue.

Darrell Hastie lead the team home with a strong run, securing second place with a sprint finish.

Marcus D’Agrosa held on for seventh, just outside a PB, and the team was brought home by Wayne Jordan McIntosh in 10th, with a great run and new PB dipping under the 35-minute mark for the first time, winning his age category and also securing the team prize for Gala.

Pictured are Darrell, Marcus and Wayne.