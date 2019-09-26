Team Borders taekwondo secure top 10 finish in Champions League

Team Borders produced their best ever results at the final of the British Taekwondo Champions League competition, securing a top 10 finish last Sunday.

The UKTC team sent its largest squad of 24 to compete at Wishaw Sports Centre and won nine gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze.

With the point system in place Team Borders ranked third place on the day and ninth overall out of hundreds of teams across the UK.

Team leader and second Dan blackbelt Graeme Reilly said: “This is an amazing achievement.

“The squad, which is made up of students across the Borders, have been training constantly for this event and their hard, determination and dedication has definitely paid off.

“This is a huge victory for the Borders and to say I’m proud of my students is an understatement.”

Reilly hopes that his team can raise the bar next year.

He said: “We are one of the smallest regions to compete and we’ve managed to beat extremely large and strong teams such as Glasgow and Northern Ireland.

“Next year we’re setting our sights on the number one spot and I have full confidence that my squad will deliver.”