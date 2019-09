Congratulations were extended to Taylor Johnston after he became the new Gents Club Champion 2019 at Gala Bowling Club.

Taylor defeated new member Colin Stewart 21-8 in the final last Friday and is seen (left) receiving the trophy from club president Sean Fraser.

The following Sunday, the club held its Sponsors’ Day, where over 40 sponsors were invited along. The club expressed its thanks to all the sponsors who came along and club nembers who helped out on the day.