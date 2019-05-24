Talented young archer takes a bow

Skilled markswoman Eleanor Macdonald has had a successful first year’s worth of competitions in target archery.

The 11-year-old, from Melrose, has shot for Scotland as part of the junior team, has won many medals, badges and trophies – and was also ranked first in the Junior Barebow Girls category in Scotland for her indoor season.

She has now progressed to recurve archery, thanks to a grant from the Rowan Boland Trust, and has started her 2019 competition season with a Junior Master Bowman classification score – the highest classification available.

Eleanor attends Borderghost Archery Club in Selkirk and has also received funding from Live Borders, to enable her to attend national tournaments.