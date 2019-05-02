Swimming hero Duncan makes a splash in the Borders

Scottish pool hero Duncan Scott is set to make a splash in the Borders as he gives youngsters a once-in-a-lifetime swim class.

Duncan, who just set a new British record for 100m freestyle of 47.87 seconds at the British Championships in Glasgow last week, will join scores of children to celebrate the success of the region’s Learn to Swim framework, which has reached almost 3000 local youngsters from birth upwards.

The event with the Olympic medallist, World, Common and European Champion takes place tomorrow (Friday) at Teviotdale Leisure Centre in Hawick.

More than 60 children from the Live Borders Learn to Swim programme will join Duncan in the pool and get the chance to ask him for his top tips and advice in a Q&A session on the day.

The Learn to Swim Framework, which teaches children of all abilities from birth upwards, is delivered by Live Borders, in partnership with Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water.

Amanda Blacklock, aquatics officer at Live Borders, said: “There’s a bit of a buzz around the place as we await Duncan’s arrival.

“The kids here love swimming and Duncan is a great role model for them all.”

Duncan, who proudly takes on the role of Learn to Swim Ambassador, won six medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia last year – the most won ever by a Scottish athlete at a single Games.

His other achievements include becoming National Lottery Athlete of the Year and winning two silvers at his first Olympic Games in Rio.

Ally Whike, performance director of Scottish Swimming, said: “A total of 653 of the children in Learn to Swim classes in the Borders are aged 0-4 years, so Live Borders deserves high praise for introducing swimming from such a young age, as it brings with it a whole host of benefits.

“There are already more than 75,000 youngsters – including 5600 pre-school children – on the national programme and the target is to reach 100,000 children across Scotland by 2020,” added Ally.

“It’s also great to see that Live Borders is developing links between the Learn to Swim programme and the swimming clubs in the area as part of the swimming pathway.”