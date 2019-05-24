Support group targeted by Gala darts players

The arrows flew straight and true for a very worthy cause recently, at a charity event organised by Gala Only Darts League.

An annual competition, held in the Reivers Bar, raised £600 for Heads Together Borders, a group which supports adults with brain injuries.

Pictured, from left, are Steve Bond, Andy Schibie (Reivers Bar), Steven Turnbull ( Heads Together ), Phil Thomson and Chris Waddell (competition winner).

When the cheque was presented, thanks were extended to the Reivers Bar and to everyone who attended the event.