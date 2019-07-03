Superb setting for Selkirk club championships

The Club Championship Finals at Selkirk Golf Club, this year sponsored by The Leven Car Company (Suzuki-Kia), Selkirk, and Ronnie Douglas, were played on Saturday, June 29.

Lovely warm and sunny weather was complemented by a slight westerly wind.

The trophies were presented to the winners on Saturday night. The Champion of the Club, who recorded his first win after two close losses in previous finals, and with a comprehensive win this time, was Stephen Henderson, who beat a very worthy opponent in Les McAllister by 6 & 5.

The Lady Champion was, once again, Diane Cassidy, who had a very good 6 & 5 hole win over Alison Rutherford.

The ‘B’ Class title was claimed by George Grant in a closely-contested game with greenkeeper Gordon Macgregor by 2 & 1.

The ‘C’ Class title was won by Alan Brown, who beat a very good opponent, David Beveridge, by a comprehensive score of 7 & 6.

Winners, from left, D. Beveridge, A. Brown, A. Rutherford, D. Cassidy; L. McAllister, S. Henderson, G. Grant, J. K. Cockburn (club captain) and G. MacGregor.