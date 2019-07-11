Superb debut century by Miller is highlight of Gala CC’s victory

Duncan Miller claimed his first ever century to lead Gala to an impressive 67-run win at Edinburgh 2s.

The talented wicketkeeper-batsman smashed 130 not out at Campbell Park, as Gala surpassed 200 for the first time this season with a total of 220 for 5 from their 45 overs.

Dinesh Tharanga then took 5 for 16 as Edinburgh finished 153 all out to ensure Gala remain in the Division One promotion hunt.

Missing a number of regulars, Gala looked in trouble when they lost openers Sid Siddhu (12) and Finlay Rutherford (0) to leave them 16 for 2.

But Millar stepped forward and alongside Jamie Crooks put on 104 in just 18 overs for the fourth wicket.

When Crooks was out, Millar was supported by Kevin Gallagher and Scott Evans to reach his maiden 100, finishing up on 130, which included eight fours and three sixes.

Millar’s ton surpasses his previous highlight knock – 99 against Eastern Knights five years ago – and is the first league 100 by a Gala 1st XI player since Rory Hawes’ 177 against Morton in 2016.

Gala soon had Edinburgh in trouble at 23 for 2, as Dean Moir and Scott Evans claimed the openers, before Tharanga and Jamie Crooks reduced the home side to 66 for 6.

But Edinburgh battled back, with Ali (67) leading the way as they surpassed 150.

Yet Millar’s afternoon was capped by two stumpings, including that of dangerman Ali to wrap up the win.

Elsewhere, despite some good individual performances, Gala/Hawick Development team slipped to a narrow 13 run defeat to Edinburgh South 2nds at Meigle Park.

The visitors capitalised on some fielding errors to make 138 all out but the development team let slip a positive start to finish 125 for 9.

Winning the toss, Edinburgh South made a good start to reach 60 for the fall of two wickets, with Mundin top scoring with 41.

But the introduction of youngster Harris Brogan (4 for 31) and Brian Johnson (3 for 33) pulled back Edinburgh South to 118 for 8.

However, a vital ninth-wicket partnership of 20 runs gave The South a competitive yet reachable total for Gala/Hawick. Alongside a brilliant bowling performance, Brogan also took a catch and a run out.

And the homesters started off brilliantly, as Charis Scott (38) and Alex Hastings (39) put on 56 for the first wicket.

Scotland international Scott fell first, followed by Craig Thomson, but the home side still looked in a good position as Jack Gammie supported Alex Hastings well to take the score to 91.

But a mid-order collapse saw Gala/Hawick slump to 102 for 9 to leave their hopes seemingly in tatters.

Johnson (19 not out) and Sam Lindores (3 not out) fought back but there was too much to do as they fell 13 runs short.