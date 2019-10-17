Strong attacking play pays off for Reivers

Edinburgh University 6s 0, Fjordhus Reivers 2s 3

The first goal was scored after just 11 minutes as a cracking ball was fed to Jessica Main, who dribbled into the circle and smashed the ball into the back corner of the goal.

Although the Reivers played an attacking game, everyone supported the defenders in helping track back and clearing the ball out, creating more scoring opportunities.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Meghan Campbell outskilled the defence and dribbled the ball to the top of the circle, where she then hit it into the corner of the goal.

Only two minutes later, the Borderers were given a short corner, where the ball was struck to Janet Jack at the top of the D.

She swept it to the back post for Main to deflect in behind the goalkeeper.

In summary, it was a great game, as both teams were keen for the win.