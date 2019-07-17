St Ronan’s hosts penultimate Games meeting of the summer

Earlston-based Cameron Tindle has been listed as back marker for the 100 metres handicap at St Ronan’s Games on Saturday.

Formerly of Berwick, the classy Tindle, who is representing the TLJT Club, goes from scratch in the eight-heat event.

Rianna Sterricks, the recent victor of the Jedburgh Games 110 metres handicap, is off a mark of 16 metres.

Ryan Elliot of Hawick and Brodie Cowan of Jedburgh, beaten finalists in the Jed sprint, run from marks of 6.5 metres and 20 metres respectively.

Among the Border sprinters bidding for glory on the Victoria Park track are likely to be Natasha Turnbull (22.5m), Samantha Turnbull (20m), Eilidh Murray (25.5m), Josh Abbot (8m), Corey Wilson (10.5m), Colin Bruce (15.5m) and Scott Tindle (8m).

Home town runner Dean Whiteford competes from 125 metres in the 1600 metres.

Sarah Ross (445m), Wayne McIntosh (120m), Ryan Milligan (50m), Craig Angus (90m) and Colin Welsh (25m) are among the other Border representatives.

A full card of youths’ and senior events completes the St Ronans programme, which starts at 2pm. This year’s final round of Games will be at Langholm next Friday.