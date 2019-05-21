Spotlight on Selkirk for double helping of Triathlon action

The 2019 Live Borders Triathlon Series continued over the weekend, with the Selkirk Standard and Junior events taking place.

Mostly fine conditions greeted participants as they worked their way around the Selkirk Standard route on Sunday, the longest distance on offer in the Live Borders Triathlon Series.

Seventy senior competitors completed the gruelling circuit, consisting of a 1500m swim and 38.83km cycle, followed by a 10.01km run.

Simon Peltenburg went one better than his second place in Hawick to claim the men’s first place trophy in a time of 02:16:58.

Michelle Short of Hawick was, once again, the first female across the line, making it three wins from as many events this season. She completed the course in 02:30:26.

Tackling some less than ideal weather on Saturday morning were the juniors, in their second event of the year.

Over 100 juniors took part in the event, ranging from eight years of age to 15-16 years.

The local Triathlon Series, one of the biggest events of its type in Scotland, is organised and hosted by the Live Borders Sports Development and Leisure Centre teams, with many local clubs volunteering on event days.

Selkirk Triathlon results:

Overall male: Simon Peltenburg (02:16:58), Jason Murphy (02:21:59), Craig Goldie (02:22:43).

Overall female: Michelle Short (02:30:26), Alison Harold (02:38:23), Fiona Allan (02:44:04).

First male senior: Jason Murphy (02:21:59).

First female senior: Michelle Short (02:30:26).

First male vet 40: Simon Peltenburg (02:16:58).

First female vet 40: Fiona Allan (02:44:04).

First male vet 50: David Auchie (02:26:39).

First Female Vet 50: Alison Harold (02:38:23).

First Male Vet 60: George Burns (02:32:57).

The full list of results from the Standard and Junior events can be found at www.stuweb.co.uk/results.html

The Series continues in Eyemouth on Sunday, June 16 for a Come & Tri and a Sprint event.

For more information or to book a place, log on to the website www.liveborders.org.uk/triathlon.