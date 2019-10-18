Spanish trip for Scottish women sandwiched between Autumn Tests and Six Nations

Following their successful rugby tour to South Africa, Scotland Women return home to Scotstoun Stadium next month for two Autumn Tests.

The ladies are due to play Wales on Sunday, November 17 at 3.10pm and Japan on Sunday, November 24 at 1pm.

This week, it was also confirmed that Scotland will travel to Spain for a Test match, ahead of the 2020 Six Nations.

The game is in Almeria on Sunday, January 19, at noon local time and 11am GMT.

It’s hoped the current Borders contingent – Lana Skeldon (Hawick), Chloe Rollie (Jedburgh), Mhairi Grieve (Selkirk) and Lisa Thomson (Hawick) – who have been regular squad choices in recent seasons, will be in contention for places in the squad once again.

Head of Girls’ and Women’s Rugby, Gemma Fay, said: “This year is all about us trying to put ourselves in the best position possible ahead of the World Cup qualifiers next year.

“This includes continuing to focus on getting our ranking points higher, as well as developing ourselves both on and off the pitch as a squad.”

Scotland have already had a positive start to a crucial season for the squad, with two wins over South Africa in Capet Town on their first tour, and first matches under new head coach Philip Doyle.

All four Borders women played in the first test, which Scotland won 5-47, with Chloe Rollie bagging two tries and Lisa Thomson one.

Mhairi Grieve was on the bench for the second test against a Springboks side which, Lisa said afterwards, took a totally different approach in terms of physicality, but Scotland won 15-38, with Lisa again among the try scorers.

Packages and match tickets are on sale now for this season’s fixtures at Scotstoun Stadium.